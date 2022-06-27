•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will celebrate Independence Day at the red, white and blue dance June 29 at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. The group will dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Howard Williamson will call the squares and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Club members will provide the refreshments to be served midway through the dance.
The next dances are scheduled for 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 13 and 20 at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Williamson will call the squares and Kristy Lake will cue the rounds.
Castle Paws and Taws welcome previous dancers who want to “refresh” their steps, and also invite new dancers who want to know more about modern square dance. Currently the group dances twice monthly, but will be dancing weekly, with lessons starting in September with club caller Williamson, who has more than 30 years’ experience calling and teaching. September’s dances will be free for new dancers.
For more information, contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com. Club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster can be contacted, also, at (724) 971-8923 or Ronald@websterr.com.
•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB will be going to Hartville Kitchen on Aug. 11 to see Brian Hoffman’s “Remembering Red Skelton.”
Before the show, there will be stops at Hartville Flea Market and Hartville Hardware.
All reservations and money must be in by July 8.
For more information, call Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001 or Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876 or Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628.
