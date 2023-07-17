•THE EAGLES AUXILIARY 455 July 6 meeting was opened by president Christine Conley.
Secretary Karen Bush read minutes and bills paid. Fundraisers were discussed.
Committees for 2023-2024 are: Bush and Conley, advisors; Mary Hogue, membership chairwoman; Hogue, Jeanne Mellott and Vicki Galbreath, interview; Fran Nelson, Bush, Hogue, Bernie Lohry and Dee Kugulis, grievance; Carol Murphy, Maxine Bright and Bush, by-laws; Nelson (chairwoman), Barb Thomas and Rose Marie Schlemmer, nominating; Murphy, publicity; Kathy Cialello, charity; Bright, Mellott and Galbreath, ways and means; Nelson and Schlemmer, delegate; and Thomas, auditor.
Thomas was honored for her birthday. Murphy was the half and half winner. Bingo winners were Lohry, Cialello, Kugulis, Janet Wallace, Nelson, Thomas, Murphy and Bush. Hostesses were Hogue, Conley and Wallace.
Officers are in charge of the Aug. 1 picnic at the club. The district meeting will be Aug. 20.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. July 19 at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers; Kristy Lake will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be provided.
Newcomers are invited to visit any Wednesday evening to see what square dancing is all about.
Find out more at castlepawsandtaws.org and on the group’s Facebook page. Club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell can be reached at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com, and club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster can be reached at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com.
