•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION met for its monthly meeting May 27 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society.
President Barbara Mastropietro welcomed the group, giving special recognition to founder Gene Morabito. A prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance were offered. Phyllis Fusco taught some expressions in Italian. Each member was asked to take two business cards to distribute to friends, relatives and someone they just met to make the club’s presence known and increase membership.
Treasurer Kathy Gorzkowski reminded all that 2022 dues are due. Cherlyn Rangel encouraged the members to peruse “Our Cookie Bowl Notebook” before it is placed on display. Secretary Virginia Ottaviani had a number of responsibilities: recording those present, recording the minutes, suggestions and recommendations. Delores Maietta offered several suggestions for giving back to the community. Lu Iannantuono told of a number of venues for advisory group gatherings prior to membership meetings.
The meeting ended with a challenge that everyone work on increasing membership. ECIAHF meets for a family and friends potluck dinner at 11 a.m. June 17 at Ewing Park. New members and guests are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.