•THE MUSIC CLUB will have its next meeting and performance at 7:30 p.m. April 26 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The program includes:
– Natalie Alfera, piano, “Reverie” by Claude Debussy and “Adagio e Tarantella” by Ernesto Cavallini.
– Montana Pastore, trumpet, “Aria con Variazioni” by G. F. Handel and final movement of the 5th Suite in E Major for harpsichord.
– Edward X. Petrus, piano/vocals, “I’ll Take You Home Again, Kathleen” by Thomas Westendorf; “I Believe,” music by Drake/Graham with lyrics by Shirl/Stillman; “Till Then” by Seiler-Marcus-Wood; and “That Lucky Old Sun” by Beasley Smith/Haven Gillespie.
– Lola Turnbull, leading The Music Club Pick-Up Bell Choir.
– Rick Bruening, guitar/vocals, music composed by the performer.
Alfera and Pastore are winners of the Music Club’s Kelly Lynn McKissick scholarship.
