•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Ministry church, 135 Decker Drive in Neshannock Township.
Howard Williamson will instruct new dancers and call the squares; Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
Dances will take place the first two Wednesdays in December, with the Christmas dance on Dec. 14. Dances will resume Jan. 4.
Check out the website castlepawsandtaws.org for square dance information and schedule updates. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com for questions and information.
