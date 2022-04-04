•REAC met March 8 with president Maxine Bright opening the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and silent prayer for deceased members.
Officers for the year are Bright, president; Fran Nelson, vice president; and Carol P. Murphy, secretary/treasurer.
Minutes from the last meeting were read and bills paid. Kathy Cialella is checking on hoagies for a fundraiser.
A luncheon was served and bingo played. Half and half winners were Bright, Judy Parra and Cialella. Bingo winners were Barb Thomas, Cialella, Mary Hogue, Christine Conley, Rose Schlemmer and Murphy.
Bright also read jokes. Hostesses were Karen Bush and Conley.
Other hostesses this year are Bush and Conley, April; Cialello and Parra, May; Bush and Bright, August picnic; Cialello and Parra, September picnic; Conley and Hogue, October; Murphy, November; and Thomas and Schlemmer, January. There are no meetings in June and July. The Christmas party will be in December.
The next meeting will be April 12.
