•LAWRENCE COUNTY ACTION met April 6 for the regular meeting.
Last month, president Juliann Mangino issued a challenge to members to register at least one new voter in the month of March and the success of this project was celebrated at the April meeting. Voter registration efforts will continue.
Members are also working on postcard campaign to remind voters of the importance of their vote.
Lawrence County Action’s goals are to inform and educate the public and its membership about current civic and political issues on local, state and national levels. The group focuses on legislation that will affect the well-being of the global community.
In addition, the group organizes voters to influence policy and aims to increase voter participation throughout Lawrence County.
•THE NEW CASTLE CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CONNECTION will have an “April Showers” luncheon from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gallo’s Italian Villa, 2420 Wilmington Road. Cost is $11.
“Finally a Queen!” will be the topic for speaker Alma Keation. There will be music by Laura Cyrus and Andrea Peters of Lifestyle Gifts will be featured.
For reservations, which are due today, contact Marilyn at (724) 658-7626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.