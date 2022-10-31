•ROTARY CLUB 89 heard from two local student groups at the Oct. 24 meeting at the Confluence.
Peer leadership students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center presented their Turkey Box Giveaway project and the Neshannock High School Rotary Youth Leadership Club discussed Pinkies for Polio.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive.
Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct the new dancers and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. New dancers are always welcome.
Check castlepawsandtaws.org for schedule updates and information about modern western square dance, as well as the Facebook page.
Information is also available by contacting club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.