•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
Check the website at castlepawsandtaws.org for more information on square dancing as well as schedule updates. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
