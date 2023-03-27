•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS are dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Ministries Church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson is square dance caller and instructor for new dancers, and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments are served midway through the dance.
Stop in at the church any Wednesday evening to check it out. More information and schedule updates can be found at castlepawsandtaws.org, or find the group on Facebook. You can also contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
