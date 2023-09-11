•THE MUSIC CLUB will have a meeting and performances at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. The event is free and open to the public.
The program includes:
-Caleb Chapman, piano: Two-Part Invention No. 13 by J. S. Bach; Two-Part Invention No. 14 by J. S. Bach; and Waltz Op. 64 No. 1 in D-Flat Major by Chopin.
-Jim Heinrich, vocals, and Kathleen Montgomery, piano accompaniment: Watchful’s Song by Vaughan Williams; The Call by Vaughan Williams; and Silent Noon by Vaughan Williams.
-Kathleen Montgomery, piano: His Eye Is On the Sparrow arr. Marilynn Ham; and Jesus Loves Me arr. Joel Raney.
-Ted Miller: vocals Scottish and Irish folk tunes.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS are dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers, and Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
The annual club picnic and meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
Check out the website castlepawsandtaws.org and look for the Paws and Taws on Facebook for more information on modern western square dancing, as well as schedule updates. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and Ronald@websterr.com. Visitors are welcome at the dance hall any Wednesday evening to find out what square dance is all about.
•THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY meets on the first Tuesday of each month. At the September meeting, they recognized Sept. 19 as National Voter Registration Day. Everyone is encouraged to register to vote or share how others can register at Vote411.org.
More information is available on Facebook at League of Women Voters of Lawrence County PA.
For more information about the League of Women Voters or to join the Lawrence County chapter, contact Linda Morrison at morlibrary@aol.com or (724) 714-1477.
