•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION welcomes present and potential members to the March 25 monthly meeting. Meetings are at 10 a.m. the fourth Friday of the month at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society. Snacks and hot coffee are always available.
This meeting will be a summation of the Cookie Bowl fundraiser, which was a sweet success. Also discussed will be future community outreach projects so members are asked to be prepared with ideas.
New members are always welcome. For more information, phone president Barbara Mastropietro at (724) 758-0404.
•THE ELLWOOD CITY AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY met March 14 with president Everett Bleakney opening the meeting.
Guy Prestia, a World War II veteran, led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. A moment of silence in memory of four past presidents was observed. They were Glen Koach and Robert Barensfeld who died in 2021 and Jim Hockenberry and Karen Guy who passed away in 2022.
Lous Liebendorfer, secretary, and Charles Brown, treasurer, gave their monthly reports, which were approved as given.
Andy Kindle, ways and means committee chairman, reported the History Center is updating the church histories of more than 45 area churches. These records help in family and genealogy researches. Churches will be contacted to meet and help by providing photos and documents. The History Center will copy the material and return the originals provided.
Robert Morabito, program and publicity chairman, told about future programs. Jeff Bales of Culpepper, Va., a former Lawrence County resident will be the guest speaker April 11. His topic will focus on “Lawrence County Memories.” The annual Robert and Janice Barensfeld Scholarships will be awarded May 9. Two $1,500 scholarships are available. Applications may be obtained at the guidance counselors’ offices at Lincoln and Riverside high schools, or at the History Center. Two former recipients of the scholarships, Gabriella Gretch and Joshua Cantanzariti, were in attendance.
Bleakney reported the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center hopes to have the trolley finished by the end of May although they are in need of additional metal to accomplish this. Following completion, the plan is to use the trolley for tours of Ellwood.
Morabito then introduced Tom Woodske as the evening’s guest speaker. Woodske was born and raised in New Brighton and now resides in Franklin Township. He had a long career leading economic and community development projects for Duquesne Light, with the State of Pennsylvania, Beaver County and the Gateway Rehabilitation Center.
Now retired, Woodske is able to focus his strong interest in history. In addition to his membership in the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, he is also a member of the New Brighton Historical Society. He has participated in New Brighton’s annual Underground Railroad Tour as a “conductor” telling the story of how brave freedom searchers were supported by courageous local residents.
Woodske spoke on the history of the Underground Railroad as well as its existence in our area. Following the program, Bleakney presented Woodske with an 1896 map of Ellwood City.
For the show and tell portion of the meeting, Brown brought a book on the history of abolitionists in Lawrence County, Alice Gretch had an employee book from the Garrett Company and a metal bank and Helen Bowers showed a picture of an area church group.
Door prizes were awarded to Cantanzariti, Prestia, Linda Ritter and Beverly Young.
The meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by Cindy Morabito and Lois Liebendorfer.
•THE MUSIC CLUB will meet at 7:30 p.m. March 29 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. The program is free and open to the public.
Performers include:
-Tessa Lauffer, piano/violin; MaryGrace Grego, piano; and Nadine Lauffer, piano: Valse, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (piano trio); Little Prelude in C Minor, by J.S. Bach (Lauffer); Sonatina in Bb Major, mvt. II, by Robyn Wells (Lauffer); Nocturne in Eb Major, Op. 9, No. 2, by Frederic Chopin (Grego); Prelude Op. 28, No. 4, by Frederic Chopin (Lauffer); River Flows in You, by Yiruma (Grego); Minuet No. 15, 1770, by Ignatius Sancho, ed. Rachel Pine (Lauffer); Humoresque, by Antonin Dvorak (Lauffer); To a Hummingbird, Op. 7, No. 2, by Edward MacDowell (Grego); Steamboat Rag, by Robert McHugh (Lauffer); and The Stars and Stripes Forever, by John Philip Sousa (piano trio).
-Sylvia and Thom Ewen, guitar and vocal: Blow the Shofar, Hinei Mah Tov; How I Praise You, Oseh Shalom; Hevenu Shalon Aleichem; I Will Bless, Lechu Neranena; L’Saber, Hineh Lo Yanum; Sabbath Prayer; Lime in the Coconut by Harry Nilsson; Everybody’s Talkin’ by Harry Nilsson; Darlin’ Be Home Soon by John Sebastian; and Lay Down Your Weary Tune by Bob Dylan.
-Kathy Mansell, piano and vocals: Audience sing-a-long songs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.