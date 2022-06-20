•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION has cancelled all June activities and meetings due to health concerns.
Monthly meetings will resume at 10 a.m. July 22 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, 310 Fifth St. A special presentation is being planned.
Guests, friends, relatives and potential members are welcome. Hot coffee and a sweet treat will be served. For more information, phone (724) 758-0404.
