•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB will meet at 7:30 p.m. today in the cafeteria of Laurel High School on Route 108. This will be the last meeting until October and anyone interested may attend.
All reservations and money for the June 6 trip to Sugarcreek, Ohio, are due at the meeting. The group will go to Miller’s Bakery see the show “Dear Soldier Boy” and Heini’s Cheese House for lunch and dinner.
For more information, call Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628, Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876 or Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001.
•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS are dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Ministry Church, 135 Decker Drive in Neshannock Township.
Howard Williamson is the new dancer instructor and will call the squares; Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
Paws and Taws is a modern western square dance club. Stop in and see what it’s all about any Wednesday evening.
Information about square dance and schedule updates can be found at castlepawsandtaws.org, or on the group’s Facebook page. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971.0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.