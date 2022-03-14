•THE EAGLES AUXILIARY 455 met March 1 with president Karen Bush opening the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and silent prayer.
Minutes were read and bills paid.
Hostesses were Barb Thomas and Maxine Bright. Half and half winner was Kathy Cialella. Bingo winners were Cialella, Bush, Thomas, Rose Schlemmer, Bernie Lohry, Judy Parra and Carol Murphy.
Laura Miner Bayslinger will be the speaker for the district meeting March 20 in New Castle.
The anniversary dinner will be April 6.
This year’s convention will be June 8-10 in Erie.
The next meeting will be March 15.
