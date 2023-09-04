•THE HOLY NAME SOCIETY OF DIVINE GRACE PARISH, HOLY REDEEMER CHURCH had its annual family picnic Aug. 16 at Robert E. Rogers Memorial Park’s main shelter in Ellport.
Members and guests gathered to celebrate friendship, fellowship and to welcome new members to the Society. Ten new Holy Name Society members attended: Nick Carusone, Sam Teolis, Larry Krummert, Arduino Nocera, Christopher Ream, Mike Loccisanno, Ray Gallenz, Gary Rozanski, Nick Mancini and Bob Sudano.
Holy Name Society incoming president Frank Aloi welcomed them along with their wives. Aloi went on to say, “Our Society, while promoting love for God and reverence for His Holy Name, also focuses on prayer and Christian fellowship through spiritual and social activities.”
Meetings are after the 9 a.m. Mass on the second Sunday of the month from September through June. All practicing Catholic men in the Divine Grace Parish are welcome to attend and to consider joining the Society. Coffee and doughnuts are served prior to the meeting.
Aloi reminded the members that at the September meeting, the new members will be inducted and new officers will be installed.
There were 54 in attendance at the picnic including the Holy Name Society’s spiritual leaders: Divine Grace Parish’s pastor, Father James Wehner; senior parochial vicar, Father Joseph Freedy; Holy Name Society’s chaplain, Deacon Joseph Ross; and seminarian Eric Pintar.
A special thank you from the members was offered to Pete and Fran Maietta who grilled all the hamburgers and hot dogs. Invocation and prayers were offered by Wehner and Pintar.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers, and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
Visitors are welcome to stop by the dance hall to see what modern western square dance is all about.
The website castlepawsandtaws.org has more information, as well as the Facebook page. Check them out for schedule updates, also. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com and club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com.
