•REAC’S May 10 meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and silent prayer for deceased members by Karen Bush.
Minutes were read from the previous meeting.
Kathy Cialella and Judy Parra were thanked for the luncheon. A gift card was purchased for Harry Walaguara.
Bush and Maxine Bright will be in charge of club supplies. There was a discussion of purchasing handicap items and a hoagie sale.
There will be no meetings in June and July with picnics in August and September.
Half and half winners were Christine Conley and Rosemarie Schlemmer. Bingo winners were Bush, Carol Murphy, Barb Thomas, Mary Penwell, Schlemmer and Parra.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS are returning to the Cascade Park dance hall May 25. Dancing will be from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Howard Williamson is the new club caller and will call the squares that evening. Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds.
Seasoned and new dancers are invited to this start-up dance and all are welcome to come out and see what square dancing is all about.
Square dance attire is optional, and refreshments will be provided by the Mansells and Websters.
Any questions, contact Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com.
