•THE ELLWOOD CITY AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S May 8 meeting was called to order by president Bob Morabito, reminding those present of the mission of the society. He then asked World War II veteran Guy Prestia to lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
In recognition of Robert and Janice Barensfeld’s numerous contributions to the society through the years, the meeting room was dedicated to and named after them. A plaque was placed under their picture at the entrance to the room.
Recipients of the Robert and Janice Barensfeld Scholarships, Sam Kline of Riverside High School and Hayden Slade of Lincoln High School, read their essays along with Marlene Painter Memorial Scholarship winner, Gabrielle Davis of Lincoln High School.
Morabito advised the group that the Strand Theater in Zelienople will be presenting a special screening of the movie “Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission” May 26, 27 and 28. Royal Stratton was from Ellwood City and lost his life during a rescue mission in World War II. Veterans will be admitted free. Cost to others is $6.
The Historical Society trolley will be in the Memorial Day parade and the scholarship winners were invited to ride in it along with the essay winners from the American Legion.
At 11 a.m. Aug. 25, the Hack Wilson marker will be dedicated in the area of the Ewing Park baseball field. All are invited.
The next meeting will be the annual banquet Sept. 11 at the Connoquenessing Country Club. The theme will be baseball in Ellwood City.
Cake was served in honor of the scholarship winners.
