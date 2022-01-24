•NEW CASTLE’S FIRST TOASTMASTERS CLUB meets on the second and fourth Mondays of the month via Zoom.
Visitors are welcome.
If you would like to be personally challenged or need professional development in learning how to be a better communicator, then Toastmasters is developed to help you.
At meetings, the group usually has one or two speakers for the evening, as well as other regular assignments that offer opportunities to speak. We maintain a fun and nurturing experience for all who attend.
The next meeting will be from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24.
For information about the club, as well as how to join on Zoom, email Shirley List at shirlthegirlpa@mac.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.