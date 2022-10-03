•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Brad Deibert will call the squares and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
Lessons will continue each week during the regular dance.
Dances will continue at Cascade Park the next two Wednesday evenings, Oct. 12 and 19. Dances will then move to Grace United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive, on Oct. 26.
Check out the website castlepawsandtaws.org for updates and square dance information. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971.0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and Ronald@websterr.com.
