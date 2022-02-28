•NEW CASTLE’S FIRST TOASTMASTERS CLUB meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month via Zoom. Visitors are welcome to join to see what happens at a Toastmasters’ meeting.
At meetings, there are usually one or two speakers for the evening, as well as other regular assignments that offer opportunities to speak. A fun experience is maintained.
The next meeting will be from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. today. For information, as well as how to join on Zoom, email Shirley List at shirlthegirlpa@mac.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.