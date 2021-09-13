•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, 310 Fifth St. in Ellwood City. World War II veteran Guy Prestia will speak, sharing his experiences during the war.
For more information, phone president Barbara Mastropietro at (724) 758-0404. New members are welcome.
•NEW CASTLE WOMEN’S CONNECTION will have its luncheon from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gallo’s Italian Villa, 2420 Wilmington Road. Lisa Weingart of Mohawk Coffee House will be the feature, while Mary Haddad of Michigan will speak on “Survival and Success in the Search of Significance.” The cost is $11 inclusive.
Reservations must be made by Monday to Marilyn at (724) 658-7626.
If unable to attend, please cancel or you will be asked for payment.
