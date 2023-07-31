•THE EAGLES AUXILIARY 455 July 18 meeting was opened by president Christine Conley.
Minutes from the last meeting were read and approved and bills were paid, with a luncheon served, bingo played and Kathy Cialello was honored with a gift and a reward for being last year’s president.
The next meeting, a picnic, will be held at the Eagles Club on Aug. 1, with a district Eagles meeting to be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 in New Castle. The president project ticket will also be on Aug. 20.
Anyone wanting to become a member can contact Conley at (724) 730-0939.
