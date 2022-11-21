•THE EAGLES AUXILIARY Nov. 15 meeting was opened by president Kathy Cialella with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Guest speaker was Lawrence County district attorney Josh Lamancusa. A donation was made to his office.
He then picked the winning ticket the Thanksgiving basket. The winner was Bill Ross.
Minutes were read and bills paid.
Donations were made to Shop With a Cop and the City Rescue Mission.
Half and half winner was Barb Thomas. Bingo winners were Fran Nelson, Rose Schlemmer, Bernie Lohry, Carol Murphy and Barb Thomas.
The Christmas party will be Dec. 7. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. Members will be called, there will be a gift exchange and guests are welcome.
•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will not dance this week due to Thanksgiving.
The next dance will be from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 30 with Howard Williamson as caller and new dancers’ instructor, and Kathy Mansell cuing the rounds. Dances are at the Grace United Methodist Ministry’s church at 135 Decker Drive in Neshannock Township. Refreshments will be served.
Next month, there will be only two dances on Dec. 7 and 14, due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Check out the website castlepawsandtaws.org for information about modern western square dance and schedule updates. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and Ronald@websterr.com.
