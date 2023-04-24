•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS are dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Ministry Church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct the new dancers; Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
Castle Paws and Taws is a modern western square dance club. Information about the club and schedule updates can be found at castlepawsandtaws.org, and on the group’s Facebook page.
If you have questions, contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
