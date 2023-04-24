Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&