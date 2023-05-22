•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will return to the Cascade Park Dance Hall for weekly dances, beginning Wednesday. The group will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Howard Williamson will instruct new dancers and call the squares; Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
Castle Paws and Taws is a modern western square dance club and welcomes everyone to stop out at the park to see what they’re all about. Check out the website castlepawsandtaws.org for more information, as well as schedule updates. The group can also be found on Facebook.
Club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell can be contacted at (724) 971-0921 or email thomasmansell20@gmail.com for questions and further information. Club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster can be contacted at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.