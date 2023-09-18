•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct the new dancers; Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
For additional information about square dancing and schedule updates, visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB will meet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Laurel High School cafeteria on Route 108.
All reservations and a deposit are due at the meeting for the Lancaster trip on Dec. 1-2. The group will be going to the American Music Theatre to see “Noel” and Sight and Sound to see “The Miracle of Christmas.”
Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001, Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876 or Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628.
