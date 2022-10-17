•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
This will be the last dance at Cascade Park until May. Castle Paws and Taws dances will move to Grace United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive, beginning with the Oct. 26 Halloween dance. The Halloween dance will be free for those who come in costume. Prizes will be awarded.
For more information, visit the website at castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
Club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell can be contacted at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com, and club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster can be reached at (724) 971-8923 or Ronald@websterr.com.
•REAC’s Oct. 11 meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and silent prayer for deceased members.
Minutes from the last meeting were read. Donations of gloves, hats, scarves and blankets are being collected for Arise. A pizza sale is being planned.
Karen Bush read jokes. Half and half winners were Kathy Cialella and Carol Murphy. Bingo winners were Fran Nelson, Judy Parra, Rose Schlemmer, Barb Thomas and Murphy.
The Christmas party will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Pizza Man’s Pizza.
October hostesses were Christine Conley and Mary Hogue. November hostesses will be Murphy and Maxine Bright.
The group is accepting new members who must be Eagles members first.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.