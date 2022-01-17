•THE ELLWOOD CITY AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY had its first general meeting for the year on Jan. 10. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Guy Prestia, a World War II veteran.
The installation of officers elected in November was led by past president Al Kocher. The new officers are Everett Bleakney, president; Andy Kindle, first vice president; Bob Morabito, second vice president; Lois Liebendorfer, secretary; and Charles Brown, treasurer. Dana Baker and Alexis Estabrook were elected as board members for a three-year period. Kocher described the duties of each office as he performed the installation. Other board members remaining are Charles Means and Blanche Novak for two years, and Mary May and Dom Viccari for one year.
The minutes of the previous meeting were read by Liebendorfer and the treasury report was presented by Brown.
Kindle gave the ways and means committee report. He stressed that the committee was preparing the annual fund drive and other events to be planned.
Program chairman Morabito presented the slate of programs. David Gavis, a Lincoln High School teacher, will present a program Feb. 14. Gavis is very active with his classes involving history.
The accessioning committee has received a book, “The Liberator” by Alex Kershaw. This book has been donated to the society by a member, Tom Woodske. It is the story of one World War II soldier’s 500-day odyssey from the beaches of Sicily to the gates of Dachau. Though not named, the story monitors the path of Prestia. Morabito then asked Prestia to sign the book, which he did, including other information like his military serial number. Morabito then publicly saluted Prestia, who is 99 years old, for his service.
The guest speaker Andrew Henley was introduced by Morabito. Henley lives in Edinburg, in a Bicentennial home, which means the house has remained in the present family for more than 200 years. His talk, “The Foundations of Lawrence County,” related to the political atmosphere in the early 1800s before Lawrence County was formed. He explained how the politicians of the day worked to see that the county was formed from Beaver and Mercer counties as of March 20, 1849.
Bleakney presented Henley with a membership to the society and a 1896 pencil drawn map of Ellwood City.
Members and guests were reminded that the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center was again working on the replica Pittsburg, Harmony, Butler and New Castle Railway car. They were told that the annual Robert and Janice Barensfeld Scholarships would be available for graduating seniors pursuing higher education in May.
Door prizes were won by Henley and Dianne Neyman.
Refreshments were presented and served by Dana Baker.
