•THE NEW CASTLE EAGLES AUXILIARY 455 met June 6 for the installation of the 2023-2024 officers.
They are Kathy Cialella, past president; Christine Conley, president; Frances Nelson, vice president; Virginia Hamilton, chaplain; Karen Bush, secretary; and Maxine Bright, treasurer. Trustees are Carol Murphy, Mary Hogue and Bernie Lowry. Conductor is Rosemarie Schlemmer and guard is Barbara Thomas.
The ceremony was delivered by past Pennsylvania state officers Bush and Ruth Jordon. A luncheon was served.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. June 20. For more information about joining the auxiliary, call (724) 730-0939.
