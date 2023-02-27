•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive in Neshannock Township. Howard Williamson will call the squares and continue instructing the new dancers, and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
The group will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the March 15 dance, so come dressed in your best greens.
Visit castlepawsandtaws.org for more information about dancing, the schedule and updates. Information can also be found on Facebook.
Club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell can be reached at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com for any questions or further information.
