•THE ELLWOOD CITY AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY heard first vice president Andy Kindle’s presentation on the history of Ellwood area churches at the Jan. 9 meeting at the History Center. The information was compiled over the last six months by Kindle and his committee.
Outgoing president Everett Bleakney turned over the gavel to new society president Bob Morabito during the installation of officers and board members conducted by president emeritus Al Kocher. Also installed for 2023 were first vice president, Kindle; second vice president, Bleakney; treasurer, Dana Baker; secretary, Lois Liebendorfer; and board members Angela Hyde, Mary May and Charles Brown. Not able to attend the meeting were board members Chuck Means, Blanche Novak and Alexis Estabrook who will be installed in a private ceremony.
Before stepping down, Bleakney announced that the Pennsylvania State Historical and Museum Commission approved the placement of a marker along Route 65 recognizing Ellwood City native and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Lewis Robert “Hack” Wilson. Bleakney noted that the society will need to raise the $2,500 cost for the marker and that a public dedication ceremony will be held once the plaque is installed. An anonymous benefactor offered a one-to-one match for any funds donated to the society for this project. Donations may be marked “Hack” and sent to ECAHS, 310 Fifth St., Ellwood City, PA 16117.
At the close of the meeting, refreshments of cookies and a cake from Kimmel’s Bakery were served by Cindy Morabito, Jane Kocher and Liebendorfer.
The society’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 when Tom Bickert will present the “History of the Red Barn Theatre.” The presentation is open to the public.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. (note the new time) Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive in Neshannock Township. Howard Williamson will be the caller and instructor for new dancers, and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
Schedule updates and information about modern western square dance can be found at castlepawsandtaws.org as well as on the group’s Facebook page. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and Ronald@websterr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.