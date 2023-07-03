•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB met recently.
There are a few seats left for the Dec. 1-2 trip to Lancaster to see “Miracle of Christmas” at Sight and Sound Music Theatre and “Noel” at the American Music Theatre.
For more information, call Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001, Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876 or Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628.
•THE EAGLES AUXILIARY 455 June 20 meeting was opened by president Christine Conley. Ruth Jordan from state was a guest.
Secretary Karen Bush read minutes from the June 6 meeting and corrections were made to hostesses for 2023-2024. They are: July, Mary Hogue and Conley; August picnic, officers; September, Bush and Maxine Bright; October, Virginia Hamilton and Lori Hamilton; November, Donna Peterson and Jeanne Kerr; December Christmas party, officers; January, Barb Thomas and Bernie Lohry; February, Fran Nelson and Rose Schlemmer; March, Kathy Cialella and Dee Kuglics; April anniversary dinner, Nelson; and May, Vicky Galbreath, Joanne Mellott and committee. Alternates are Carol Murphy and Judy Parra.
Officers for 2023-2024 are Cialella, past madam president; Conley, madam president; Nelson, vice president; Virginia Hamilton, chaplain; Bright, treasurer; Schlemmer, conductor; guard, Thomas; and secretary, Bush. Trustees are Murphy, Hogue and Lohry. Mother for the year is Thomas.
Schlemmer was the half and half winner. Bingo winners were Murphy, Bush, Schlemmer, Lohry, Nelson, Kuglics, Hogue and Thomas.
The next meeting will be Thursday due to the Fourth of July holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.