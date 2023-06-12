•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS are dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall, 1928 E. Washington St. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct the new dancers, and Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
The group will not dance the remainder of this month and will resume dancing on July 5, celebrating the annual Red, White and Blue Dance. Howard Williamson will be caller and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds.
Learn more about modern western square dance and the club by visiting castlepawsandtaws.org. Or check out the Facebook page for information and schedule updates. Club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell can be contacted at thomasmansell20@gmail.com and (724) 971-0921 or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster can be reached at ronald@websterr.com and (724) 971-8923.
