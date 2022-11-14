•REAC’s Nov. 9 meeting was opened by president Maxine Bright with the Pledge of Allegiance and silent prayer.
Donations will be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the Eagles’ children’s Christmas party, coffee for the Eagles, the KDKA Turkey Fund, Shop With a Cop and Salvation Army. Hats, gloves and scarves along with money will be given to Arise. Money was also given for the purchase of bingo cards.
Luncheon hostesses were Maxine Bright, Carol Murphy and Fran Nelson. Bingo was played and Nelson read jokes. Half and half winners were Mary Hogue, Murphy and Nelson. Bingo winners were Kathy Cialella, Nelson, Barb Thomas, Rose Schlemmer, Judy Parra, Bright and Hogue.
The next meeting will be the Christmas party at 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Pizza Man’s.
