•ROTARY CLUB 89 met Oct. 3 at The Confluence.
Greg Caprana of Certantum Strategies spoke on collaborating with millennials who seek transformation rather than a transaction in their dealings. In short, he said they look less at profit and loss and more what it does for them and those about whom they care. They want to know how their work will make a difference and if their culture meshes with that of the company.
•THE EAGLES’ Oct. 4 meeting was opened by the president with the Pledge of Allegiance and silent prayer for deceased members.
Minutes from the last meeting were read. The president announced Judy Parra as her mother for a year.
Fran Nelson won the cash bash ticket. Tickets are being sold for a Thanksgiving basket to benefit LCARC.
Hostesses were JoAnn Mellot and Vicky Galbreath. Half and half winner was Bernie Lohry. Bingo winners were Rose Schlemmer, Parra, Fran Nelson, Mary Houge, Carol Murphy and Barb Thomas.
The district meeting will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Eagles. The next regular meeting will be Oct. 18.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and continue to instruct the new dancers, and Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
Dances will move to Grace United Methodist Church for the colder months, beginning with the Halloween dance on Oct. 26. The church is located at 135 Decker Drive.
For questions and more information, visit castlepawsandtaws.org, contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (725) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or contact club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or Ronald@websterr.com.
•THE MUSIC CLUB will have a meeting and performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. The event is free and open to the public.
The program includes:
•Ruth Ann Mihlfried, piano; Betty Braun, flute; and Edward X. Petrus, vocals and guitar: “If I Were A Rich Man” by Harnick/Bock; “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” by Rodgers/Hammerstein II; “The Sound Of Music” by Rodgers/Hammerstein II; “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by Danoff/Nivert/Denver; “Annie’s Song” by John Denver; and “Misty” by Garner/Burke.
•Kerby Nelson, bassoon; and Richard Kinney, piano: Monody poem by Lawrence Davis; Moonlight Sonata 3rd mvt. by Beethoven; dance tunes on tabor and pipe; variations on an air; and The Delightful Companion 1686 by Robert Carr.
•Jesse, Brian, and Samantha Croach, trumpets: Fantasia No. 2 by George Telemann; “The Three Trumpeters” by Giuseppe Agostini; and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” by Don Raye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.