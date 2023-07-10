•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS are dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall, located at 1928 E. Washington St. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers, and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
Find information, as well as the schedule and updates, at castlepawsandtaws.org or on Facebook. Club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell can be reached at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com, and club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster are available at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.