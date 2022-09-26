•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB will meet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the cafeteria of Laurel High School on Route 108. Trips for 2023 will be planned.
The group will be going to DeBence Antique Music World and Franklin Barrow Theatre to see Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” Dec 3. All reservations and money must be in by Oct 31.
For more information, call Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001, Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628 or Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. This is the last free dance for new dancers.
Howard Williamson, who is a modern western square dance caller and has more than 30 years experience calling and teaching, will call the squares and Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
Singles, couples and groups are welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.
For more information about square dance, visit castlepawsandtaws.org or contact presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or contact vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and Ronald@websterr.com.
•THE EAGLES Sept. 20 meeting was opened by president Kathy Cialella with the Pledge of Allegiance and silent prayer for deceased members.
Minutes were read and corrections made. Secretary and treasurer reports were given.
The cash bash ticket drawing will be Oct. 1 with the winner receiving $150. The hoagie sale was successful. Tickets are being sold for a Nov. 15 drawing for a Thanksgiving basket.
Half and half winner was Flo Fleeson. Bingo winners were Carol Murphy, Rose Schlemmer, Barb Thomas, Judy Parra and Bernie Lohry.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 4.
