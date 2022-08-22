•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB has a trip planned for Oct. 10 to the Johnstown Flood Museum/Memorial, Boyer Candy Outlet, Flight 93 Shanksville Memorial and dinner at Coal Miners Café. All reservations and money must be in by Sept. 9.
There will be a trip Dec. 3 to DeBence Antique Music World and Barrow Theatre seeing Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn.” All reservations and money are due by Oct. 31.
For more information, call Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001, Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876 or Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628.
•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
Beginning with the first dance of September, on the 7th, and continuing weekly, anyone interested in learning more about modern western square dance can come out to Cascade Park and try out a few new steps. New dancers are always welcome at any dances; but September is National Square Dance Month, so admission will be free for all new dancers through the month.
Club caller, Howard Williamson, who has more than 30 years experience calling and teaching, will be the instructor. Couples, singles and groups are all welcome.
For more information about the Paws and Taws, check the website at castlepawsandtaws.org. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or contact the club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or Ronald@websterr.com.
