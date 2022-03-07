•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB will meet at 7:30 p.m. April 4 in the Laurel High School cafeteria.
The group will be going to Lancaster June 16-17 to see “David” at the Sight and Sound Theatre. Stops will be made at Hershey Chocolate World or Dearden House, Turkey Hill Experience, Bird-in-Hand Bake Shop and Country Crafts by Eli.
For more information, call Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001, Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876 or Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628. Anyone interested in the trip may attend the meeting.
