•THE EAGLES AUXILIARY 455 met Jan. 17. The meeting was opened by president Kathy Cialella and prayer was led by chaplain Joanne Mellott.
Among the topics discussed were various fundraisers including a bakeless bake sale. Lorie Ann Hamilton of the ways and means committee gave out lists of names to committee members who would be making phone calls for the sale. Other fundraisers include an on-going candy bar sale, a lottery raffle and a hoagie sale.
After the meeting, a luncheon was served and bingo was played.
At the next meeting, at 1 p.m. Feb. 7, there will be a discussion of possible changes to the auxiliary bylaws. An auxiliary member will propose possible changes and the members present will vote as to whether the proposed changes should be pursued. Each proposed change will be voted on individually. The changes that are recommended as possible permanent changes will be given to the bylaws committee to forward them to the grand aerie for approval. All interested members should attend the meeting to take part in the voting.
•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
Castle Paws and Taws welcome new and seasoned dancers.
More information can be å at castlepawsandtaws.org or on Facebook. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.