•THE EAGLES AUXILIARY 455 April 19 meeting was opened by president Karen Bush with the Pledge of Allegiance and silent prayer for deceased members.
Minutes from the last meeting were read and bills paid. A thank-you card from JoAnn Mitchel’s family was read. Kathy Cialello was thanked for her work on the anniversary dinner.
On the nomination committee are Fran Nelson, Carol Murphy and Maxine Bright.
A luncheon was served and bingo played. Winners were Nelson, Judy Parra, Rose Schlemmer, Bernie Lohry and Cialello. Nelson won the half and half.
The next meeting will be tomorrow.
•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB will meet at 7:30 p.m. today in the Laurel High School cafeteria. The meeting is open to anyone interested.
All deposits and reservations for the June 16-17 Lancaster trip are due at the meeting.
For more information, call Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876, Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628 or Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001.
•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION had its monthly meeting April 22 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society.
In recognition of the 100th birthday of member and World War II veteran Gaetano “Guy” Prestia, a birthday cake and a bag of cards were presented to the honoree. Prestia shared some of his life experiences and advice. President Barbara Mastropietro told of a life-enriching lesson that Prestia taught her. Cherlyn Rangel and Lu Iannantuono were in charge of the refreshments.
A moment of silence was observed for member Dom Viccari.
Secretary Virginia Ottaviani said a prayer and led the Pledge of Allegiance. In the absence of treasurer Kathy Gorzkowski, assistant treasurer Delores Maietta gave a brief financial report. She reminded the group that the 2022 yearly dues are being collected.
Special guest Mary Ann Shaner of radio station WXED 107.3 FM spoke about the station. She also interviewed Prestia. Grace DeCaria returned and spoke of her school experiences and the changes she witnessed throughout the years.
Next meeting is at 10 a.m. May 27 at the historical society. Community outreach programs and increasing membership are top agenda items. New members and guests are welcome.
•THE LADIES OF THE DUKES May meeting and members’ breakfast will be May 14 at the restaurant.
All members who have paid their dues are eligible to attend.
