•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS are dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall.
Howard Williamson will be calling the squares and instructing new dancers. Nathan Parrott will cue the round dances.
Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
Find the square dancers at the Hookstown Fair in Beaver County on Saturday and at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County, Ohio, on Aug. 31. Come say hi and find out more about square dancing.
For more information and schedule updates, visit castlepawsandtaws.org or follow the group on Facebook.
You can also contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com and club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com.
Visitors are welcome to stop out at the park any Wednesday evening and check out what square dancing is all about.
