•THE ELLWOOD CITY AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY met for its regular monthly membership meeting Feb. 14. President Everett Bleakney welcomed the 30 present and Guy Prestia, a World War II veteran, led with the Pledge of Allegiance.
The meeting commenced with Charles Brown presenting the financial report. Robert Morabito, chairman of programs and publicity, reported on future guest speakers. Thomas Woodske will be the speaker for the March 14 meeting and his topic will be the underground railways. In April, Jeff Bales will speak on Lawrence County memories. In May, the History Center will award the two annual Janice and Robert Barensfeld Scholarships.
Jane Kocher of the accessioning committee mentioned their group is looking for additional volunteers. They are making arrangements to make Riverside High School yearbooks more accessible for research.
Bleakney reported that the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center project is making progress.
Morabito introduced the guest speaker David Gaibis who was born and raised in Ellwood City. He attended the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary grade school and Lincoln High School and graduated from the Penn State University in 1977 and Slippery Rock University in 2004. He is a member of Holy Redeemer Parish in Ellwood City and currently resides in Beaver Falls. Gaibis worked at various capacities in the metals industry for many years, residing in Iowa, Texas, Alabama and Florida. In 2002, he enrolled at SRU to obtain a degree in education and began teaching American government at his alma mater in 2004. He is the sponsor of the senior high student council and has been taking his advanced placement government students to Philadelphia for 10 years to hear oral arguments at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Gaibis spoke on his annual trips to Philadelphia. A Lincoln High School graduate currently serves on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Debra McCloskey Todd. Gaibis explained how the court system works, and how the students are educated in the judicial process while there.
Gaibis finished with a notation of the Little Sisters statue, which was placed at Lincoln High School in 1951. He mentioned that as part of the maintenance program, the statue would be soon removed and a new base built. This was a program of many Statues of Liberty erected by the Boy Scouts of America, of which there are two in Lawrence County.
Bleakney presented Gaibis with a copy of T. Fowler’s 1896 bird’s eye view of Ellwood City, and an year’s membership to the society.
Brown presented an 1850 family Bible for display, and Helen Bowers donated a Kiwanis name tag pin and Ellwood City Hospital items for show and tell.
Door prizes were awarded to Jane Kocher, Blanche Novak, Louise Carroll and Bowers.
Refreshments were prepared by Robert and Cindy Morabito, Andy Kindle and Jane and Al Kocher.
•THE EAGLES AUXILIARY 455 meeting on Feb. 15 was opened by president Karen Bush with the Pledge of Allegiance and silent prayer.
The birthdays of Fran Nelson and Maxine Bright were acknowledged. Hostesses were Nelson and Rose Schlemmer. Half and half winner was Vicky Galbreath. Bingo winners were Mary Hogue, Schlemmer, Kathy Cialella, Nelson, Bernie Lohry and Carol P. Murphy.
The district meeting will be March 20 in New Castle.
The anniversary dinner will be April 6.
The next meeting will be March 1 with Bright and Barb Thomas hosting.
