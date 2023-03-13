•THE ELLWOOD CITY AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY will meet at 7 p.m. today at the History Center, 310 Fifth St.
The guest speaker for the evening will be Vaughn Hudspath, an educator in history, geography and social studies in the Riverside School District for more than 30 years. In addition to teaching at Riverside, he is the varsity tennis coach and serves as the executive producer of the Riverside musical program.
Hudspath is a major proponent for performing arts and works with a number of organizations advocating artistic opportunities for young people. He is the former president of the New Castle Playhouse, where he created a variety of youth programming including the Mini Stars, Stars of Tomorrow and the Rising Star Theater Workshops. In addition, he is a professional singer and entertainer, represented by Sound Advice Entertainment in Pittsburgh.
After a serious car accident at the age of 42, Hudspath became a personal fitness and motivational trainer and is the owner of Boot Camp Bodies. He also works as an international teaching consultant with National Geographic. He has taught in Japan and conducted environmental water studies with National Geographic throughout the world.
The public is invited and there will be door prizes and refreshments.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at their dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers. Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
Check the website at castlepawsandtaws.org or find the Paws and Taws on Facebook for more information about modern western square dance and schedule updates. Club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell can be reached at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster can be reached at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
•THE MUSIC CLUB will have a meeting and performances at 7:30 p.m. March 28 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The program includes:
- Rick Bruening, vocals and guitar, performing all original songs.
- Dr. Kathleen Wolanin Montgomery, pianist, performing “I’ve Just Seen Jesus” arr. Ovid Young; “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” arr. Joel Raney; “In the Garden,” arr. Joel Raney; and “A Spanish Rhapsody (All Creatures of Our God and King),” arr. Joel Raney.
- East of Enon comprised of Dave Foster, vocals and guitar; Jeannine Foster, vocals; and Judy Foster, vocals, performing “Hard Times Come Again No More,” Stephen Foster; “Daddy Sang Bass,” Carl Perkins; “This Old House,” Stuart Hamblen; and “Satisfied,” Martha Carson.
