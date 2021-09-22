•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB will meet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Laurel High School cafeteria. Anyone attending the meeting must wear a mask to enter the school.
A Christmas trip will be announced and trips for 2022 will be voted on.
For more information call Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628, Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876 or Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001.
