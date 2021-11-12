•REAC’s Nov. 9 meeting was opened by president Karen Bush with the Pledge of Allegiance and a silent prayer for deceased members.
Minutes from the Oct. 12 meeting were read. There will be an Augustine pizza fundraiser. Donations will be given to Shop With a Cop, the Salvation Army and Arise. Also, gloves, hats and scarves will be donated to Arise.
The Christmas party will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Disilvio’s Family Restaurant.
A luncheon was served and bingo was played. Maxine Bright read jokes. Half and half winners were Mary Hogue, Kathy Cialello and Carol P. Murphy. Bingo winners were Barb Thomas, Hogue, Fran Nelson and Rose Marie Schlemmer.
•THE EAGLES 455 met Nov. 3 with president Karen Bush leading the Pledge of Allegiance and a silent prayer for deceased members.
Minutes were read from the previous meeting. A thank you card was received from Pam Brown’s family. Christine Conley thanked those who helped with the Halloween party.
Fundraisers and the Christmas party were discussed as well as the district meeting in Freedom.
Bernie Lohry was the half and half winner. Bingo winners were Mary Hogue, Judy Parra, Carol Murphy, Fran Nelson and Dee Kuglics.
The next meeting will be Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.