REAC: President Karen Bush opened the April 13 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and silent prayer for deceased members.
All officers and 11 members were present.
Minutes from the last meeting — Nov. 10, 2020 — were read. The Dec. 8 Christmas party and meetings in January, February and March all were canceled due to COVID-19.
Election for some officers, Karen Bush, Maxine Bright and Carol Murphy. The motion was by Fran Nelson and seconded by Rose Marie Schlemmer, with all in favor.
Karen and Maxine were hostesses. Barb Thomas will be the May hostess.
Dues were paid, and a motion to buy bingo cards was made. There was no other business, and the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is May 11.
Jokes were read, and bingo was played. Bingo winners were Christine Conley, Kathy Cialello, Maxine Bright, Barb Thomas, and Rose Marie Schlemmer. Kathy Cialello was winner take all. Half-and-half winners were Christine Conley, Carol Murphy and Kathy Cialello.
