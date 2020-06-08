New Castle Eagles Auxiliary No. 455 will meet at 1 p.m. June 16 in the Grille Room of the Eagles Building at 43 S. Jefferson St.
The purpose of the meeting will be the nomination of officers for all positions.
All members are urged to attend this very important meeting. The auxiliary needs more of its members to take an active role in order to preserve its charter.
Any member interested in being nominated to fill a position should attend this meeting. All members are welcome to attend.
For more information, call (724) 652-0857.
