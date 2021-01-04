•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION continues its work on a specialized Italian cookbook. The book’s many features include recipes from relatives, parents, and grandparents of foundation members and the community.
The committee will meeting in early 2021 at a date to be announced.
Recipes are still being accepted. For assistance, call president Barbara Mastropietro at (724) 758-0404.
